Under-performing spinners, an out-of-form opener and his own poor show – skipper Rishabh Pant will have a lot on his mind when India take on a buoyant South Africa in the third T20 on Tuesday (June 14) in their bid to keep the five-match series alive. The hosts came into the series on a 12-match winning streak but South Africa took the wind out of India's sails with two emphatic victories.

Pant’s side is now struggling on multiple fronts and it would take a herculean effort to plug all the holes with just one day between the second and third game. If bowling let India down in the first game, a poor batting show cost them the second match and now they have their backs to the wall.

India’s batting left a lot to be desired with the openers failing to give the team a good start in the powerplay. While Ishan Kishan has done well so far, Ruturaj Gaikwad (23, 1) has pulled the team down with questions being raised over his technique against quality pacers and his ability to force the pace early on.

Shreyas Iyer too has looked vulnerable against the fast bowlers and even though he has got starts, he hasn't been able to capitalise or push the run-rate, putting pressure on the next line of batters in the middle-order. Hardik Pandya, who was in sensational form for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, produced some big hits when the team was in a comfortable position in the first T20 but he couldn't get going on the two-paced Cuttack track.

He also failed to impress with the ball and has leaked 49 runs in the four overs that he bowled across the two matches.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 3rd T20

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Date & Time: June 14 at 7 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs SA Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Vice-Captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan/ Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje