India vs South Africa

IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 1st ODI at Boland Park, Paarl, 2 PM IST January 19

Team India will face South Africa in first of three ODIs in Paarl. (Source: Twitter)

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said they are mulling over whether to select a specialist batsman or all-rounder at number six for the opening one-day international against India on Wednesday (January 19). South Africa’s form in the 50-over format has been patchy, but as they build towards the 2023 World Cup in India they are looking to nail down their combinations.

They have used Andile Phehlukwayo or Wiaan Mulder at six in the batting line-up recently, including the 2-1 series loss in Sri Lanka in September. “As a captain you want as many resources as you can,” Bavuma told reporters on Tuesday. “You have to accept that probably one bowler on the day won’t hits his straps. I would like to have as many options as I can, taking into account the balance of the team.”

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Date & Time: January 19th at 2PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

India vs South Africa My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (VC)

Batters: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (C), Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

IND vs SA Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA Dream11 Team/ IND Dream11 Team/ SOUTH AFRICA Dream11 Player List/ INDIA Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – India vs South Africa/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.

KL Rahul ‘not looking’ to replace Virat Kohli but ready to take Team India forward

