'Virat Kohli is the most complete Indian batsman': Greg Chappell showers praise on batter after his epic knock vs Pakistan

Former India coach and Australian great Greg Chappell could not stop praising star Indian batter Virat Kohli in a recent column he wrote for an Australian newspaper. Chappell said that Kohli is the most completed Indian batsman of his time. Kohli played an unbeaten 82 vs Pakistan to take India past the arch-rivals and get India running in the T20 World Cup 2022 last Sunday (October 23). It was a knock that announced the comeback of Kohli of old and Chappell has termed it as one of the greatest T20 knocks of all time. Chappell went on to compare Kohli with former Indian captain Tiger Pataudi and said that only he had the courage and intelliggence to transport his imagination beyong the mortal plan.

"Kohli played an innings that was as close to a 'song by god' as has ever been played in T20 cricket. Like a cat playing with a new skein of wool, Kohli teased then expertly picked apart an excellent Pakistan bowling attack until it lay unravelled, spent and exposed on the green carpet of the MCG, Chappell wrote in a column for 'The Sydney Morning Herald'.

"It was an innings that showcased the art of batting like no other that I have seen in a lifetime of watching cricket.

"Ironically, it was also the innings that legitimised T20 cricket as, dare I say it, an art form, more than any that I have seen in the past 15 years. Nobody can dismiss T20 cricket as simply entertainment ever again," said the former India coach.

"I can think of many of the best hitters in the modern game who could have pulled off a similar victory, and probably have, but none has ever done it with pure batting skills in the manner that Kohli did against Pakistan," he said.

India play South Africa in their third clash of the Super 12 stage in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with an aim to inch closer to the semi-finals berth. India must be happy with the form of Virat, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Only concern for India will be the form of KL Rahul. Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour, on Saturday, said that he will play the match vs SA and won't be dropped. He said that Rahul will start playing the role of an aggressor the minute he starts middling the ball.