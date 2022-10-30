India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli set to achieve THIS huge record, will surpass Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene

With the India vs South Africa match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Indian Batsman Virat Kohli has a chance to beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's record of most runs scored in the T20 World Cup. To get ahead of the former Sri Lankan skipper Virat Kohli needs 28 runs during the match on Sunday. It is to be noted that the Indian batsman already surpassed Chris Gayle in the previous game for the scoring record and now has a chance to get through Jayawardene's score as well. Moreover, Kohli also has other T20 world cup records in his name as well. For instance, the Indian batsman has the record for most half-centuries.

Considering the Indian Cricketer's ongoing performance till now in the 2022 T20 World Cup chances are Kohli will be able to get the record. In the previous games, Virat Kohli consecutively scored half-centuries. In addition, the innings against Pakistan ended with 82 runs without losing his wicket resulting in India's win in the game.

In the Super 12 stage, Kohli already has 144 runs to his name and has not yet been struck out, maintaining his remarkable performance at ICC Men's T20 World Cups, where he has so far amassed 989 runs in 21 innings for a career average of 89.90 runs. Sunday's encounter against South Africa will be Kohli's next test before games against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Group 2 and perhaps a semifinal. Furthermore, if he adds 11 more runs, Kohli would surpass the record of the first player to reach 1,000 runs in T20 World Cups.

The last time South Africa and India played was in the 2014 T20 World Cup semifinal. However, bilateral series between the two nations have occurred often. South Africa has been to India twice this year for a bilateral T20I series. The first series finished in a 2-2 draw, but Team India won the second one 2-1.