IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal INJURY, here's why leg-spinner was unavailable for Kolkata match, read details here

Indian captain Rohit Sharma announced at the toss before the 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka in Kolkata that they had to make one forced change. That change was Kuldeep Yadav coming into the side in place of Yuzvendra Chahal. Rohit said that when Chahal woke up this morning, he was not feeling quite right and was ruled out of the match. BCCI later gave an update on Chahal's injury. BCCI tweeted out the real reason behind Chahal's unavailability for the 2nd ODI. They tweeted: "Yuzvendra Chahal was unavailable for selection in the 2nd ODI due to a sore right shoulder."

Also Read | IND VS SL, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates

Check out BCCI's tweet on Chahal's injury below:

Note - Yuzvendra Chahal was unavailable for selection in the 2nd ODI due to a sore right shoulder.#INDvSL #TeamIndia January 12, 2023

"Chahal in the last game put in a dive and hasn't recovered well today, so Kuldeep Yadav comes in," Rohit had said at the toss.

Not to forget, Chahal is among the biggest match-winners for India in this format and his absence will certainly be felt. But he has been replaced by his good friend and an equally capable bowler Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist spinner has had tough last couple of years and should be looking to have a good match with the ball in hand to prove his mettle again.

India had won the first ODI against Sri Lanka by 67 runs in Guwahati and Lankans will be coming hard at Indians at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata to level the series. Apart from Chahal being replaced by Kuldeep, Rohit made no change in the playing XI. The debate still goes on about how can Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who recently scored a double hundred vs Bangladesh, be left out of the playing 11.

Sri Lanka offered debut to Nuwanidu Fernando at Eden Gardens after opening batter Pathum Nissanka was ruled out due to an injury on the eve of the match.