In Thiruvananthapuram, Team India held their lone practice session. As they travelled from Kolkata to Thiruvananthapuram for the third ODI, Rohit Sharma and company got the day off on Friday. However, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mohammad Shami, and Rohit did not participate in the optional session. Long-lasting batting performances came from Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Surya Kumar Yadav. Head coach Rahul Dravid also joined the Trivandram session. At 2:00 PM, Sri Lanka began their practice session. The captain of Team India, Rohit Sharma, is likely to give Young Blood a chance in the rubber match after India won the ODI series in Kolkata. In the second ODI, India defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets.

Without their head coach Rahul Dravid, Team India made it to Thiruvanathapuram. However, Dravid returned to the squad in Thiruvanathapuram following a brief physical examination in Bengaluru. Dravid apparently had a slight increase in anxiety as well as his blood pressure. He joined the team in the locker room after taking his medication, but he will now undergo a medical exam. The Men in Blue will attempt to completely humiliate Sri Lanka after two easy victories. India defeated Guwahati by 76 runs in the opening one-day international. India's bowlers bowled effectively in the second ODI to dismiss Sri Lanka for less than 120 runs. Although the host team made a comeback, Team India was successful in crossing the finish line with KL Rahul's difficult knock of 64.

Rohit Sharma will want to test the bench strength now that the series is already secured. The inclusion of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav has been demanded. Both players may get the opportunity to participate in the last ODI. Rohit and Kishan might start the innings, and Surya could replace Shreyas Iyer. Kuldeep Yadav played well in the second game and is probably going to keep his spot. Arshdeep Singh didn't play in the game in Kolkata. However, Umran Malik or Mohammad Siraj are expected to open up a spot for the left-arm seamer to return to the team.