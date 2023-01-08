topStoriesenglish
Axar Patel to replace Ravindra Jadeja in T20 team? Captain Hardik Pandya hints, says THIS

Axar Patel was consistent with both bat and ball throughout the series and therefore bagged the 'Player of the series award'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 08:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau

At the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday, Suryakumar Yadav got the praise of his captain Hardik after scoring a match-winning performance of 112 not out of 51 balls to lead India to a 91-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I and end the three-match series 2-1.

"He has been surprising everyone and making everyone know that batting is very easy. If I am a bowler, I will be disheartened with the shot he plays. He has played blinders after blinders," said Hardik Pandya about Suryakumar Yadav in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Playing just his second international match Rahul Tripathi played a quickfire knock of 35 of just 16 balls hitting five fours and two sixes to help India in scoring a massive 228/5 in 20 overs.

"Special mention to Rahul Tripathi as well, who played so well with the ball moving. Don't need to tell much to Sky much, whenever he finds a situation when he is not sure, we try to find a solution. More often than not he has been doing it all on his own," said Hardik Pandya.

Axar Patel was consistent with both bat and ball throughout the series and therefore bagged the 'Player of the series award'. The southpaw slammed a half-century in the previous match and also scored 21 off 9 balls in the third T20I. With the ball too he chipped in with a wicket of Kusal Mendis to give India the first breakthrough in the match. "Very proud of Axar. This series will give him a lot of confidence. It adds a lot of value to the team as well," said Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya-led side has registered a 2-1 T20 series win over Sri Lanka and will go into the ODI series high on confidence as Rohit Sharma will lead the campaign in the first match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

