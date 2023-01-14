topStoriesenglish
IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SL, India Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

On Sunday, January 15, the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will host the third One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka. Here is all the information you need to know regarding the IND vs SL Dream11 prediction before the game. With their bowlers stepping up when necessary, Team India has won both of the series' games thus far.

While players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have performed admirably with the bat, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav have stood out with the ball. Team India will want to beat Sri Lanka, who have had their moments, to close the series on a strong note. As they attempt to escape a whitewash, they will rely on Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka to step up. Another intriguing encounter is on the horizon in Thiruvananthapuram, where both teams are motivated to win.

IND vs SL, 3rd ODI Match Details

15th January 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Disney+ Hotstar

Star Sports Network

IND vs SL Form Guide

Sri Lanka: L-NR-W-L-L

India: L-L-W-W-W

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage/Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara.

India probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI Dream XI

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Dasun Shanaka, Avishka Fernando

All-rounder: Wanindu Hasaranga (c)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Lahiru Kumara

Live Tv

