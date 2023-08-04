EXPLAINED: Why Yuzvendra Chahal Was Not Allowed To Return To Dressing Room After Walking Out To Bat, Here's What ICC Rule Says

The first T20I between India and the West Indies witnessed a bizarre incident involving Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian dugout, and the umpires, which has since become a viral sensation on social media. Despite an unexpected turn of events, the result of the game remained unchanged, as India faced a subpar batting performance leading to a stunning victory for the West Indies.

Yuzvendra Chahal walked out at No.10, but the Indian team wanted Mukesh Kumar. Chahal walked off and entered again as he took the field already. pic.twitter.com/MQdGXhJCek — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 3, 2023

Embarrassing Mix-Up in the Dugout

As the game approached its final over, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal readied himself to bat after the dismissal of Kuldeep Yadav. However, a confusing moment arose when the Indian dugout signalled for debutant Mukesh Kumar to bat at number 10 instead. Chahal, unaware of the change, attempted to return to the dugout, but the umpires intervened, enforcing the rule that a batsman cannot leave the field once he steps onto it after a wicket falls. Consequently, Chahal had to bat at number 10, despite the mix-up.

Challenges Faced by Team India

Chasing a target of 150 runs set by the West Indies in the first innings, India's batting struggled right from the start. Early dismissals of openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill put the team under pressure. Although Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav displayed moments of brilliance, their contributions were insufficient to lead India to victory. The formidable bowling performance from the West Indies, with players like Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, and Romario Shepherd, proved to be a significant challenge for the Indian batsmen.

Impact of Subpar Batting on the Outcome

The Indian team's lacklustre batting display ultimately led to a narrow 4-run victory for the West Indies. Despite the confusion in the dugout and Chahal's position in the batting order, it is unlikely that the result of the game would have changed significantly had Mukesh Kumar batted instead. The West Indies' bowlers successfully defended their total, capitalizing on India's batting struggles.

The unusual incident between Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian dugout, and the umpires added an unexpected twist to the first T20I between India and the West Indies. While the incident garnered attention on social media, it did not alter the outcome of the match. India's subpar batting performance played a more significant role in their defeat. As the series continues, both teams will look to fine-tune their strategies and performances to gain an edge in this closely contested battle on the cricket field.