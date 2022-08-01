Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will look to seal the T20I series against West Indies in the second game at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Monday. India won the first match by a big margin. The visitors are yet to lose a single match on their tour of the Caribbean. Men in Blue thrashed Men in Maroon 3-0 in the ODI series. It is not just about winning the series but India are also trying to finalize their T20I squad for the Asia Cup 2022 and ICC T20 World Cup.

India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer, who batted at number three in the last game, is likely to be dropped. Iyer scored a duck in the first game. In 2022 Iyer played 11 T20Is for Team India in which he scored 351 runs at a strike rate of 148 and an average of 50.14. He has three fifties to his name in the year. This is his best year in terms of matches played and runs scored. However, that does not mean his place on the side is confirmed. Iyer could be replaced by Deepak Hooda, who made his T20I debut this year after an exceptionally brilliant season with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Hooda has played six games for India so far in which he has scored 205 runs which also includes a century against Ireland. He is striking the ball at 172.26 and is averaging 68.33.

Deepak can be used as a floater by Indian team mangement as he has the ability to clear boundaries from the word go and can play an anchor's role as well. Another expected change from the Indian camp is the return of Kuldeep Yadav. India could bring Kuldeep in place of Ravindra Jadeja.

India vs West Indies Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Full Squads

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Devon Thomas, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson