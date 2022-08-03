Suryakumar Yadav celebrated his match-wining knock in the third T20 against West Indies on Tuesday (August 2) in style. The Mumbai Indians batter gifted himself yet another luxury car, this time a Porsche convertible to add to his already bulging collection of high-end cars.

Suryakumar, popularly known as SKY, has been promoted to open the batting along side captain Rohit Sharma for the five-match T20 series against the West Indies with regular opener KL Rahul sidelined with injury.

On Tuesday night, Suryakumar posted an Instagram reel, with the message, ‘Ready for delivery’ and a photo of Porsche convertible. Check the picture from Suryakumar Yadav’s Instagram reel here…

In the third T20, Suryakumar smashed 76 off just 44 balls as Team India completed their highest-ever run-chase in the Caribbean to win the match by seven wickets and take a 2-1 lead in the series. The opener was adjudged the Player of the match for the fantastic knock.

“I am really happy. When Rohit (Sharma) went inside, it was important for someone to bat 15-17 overs. I was myself and expressed myself during this knock,” Suryakumar Yadav said during the post-match presentation.

On the new role as opener for Team India in the T20 format, Suryakumar said, “I really loved it because I have done it in the IPL as well. Just backed myself and enjoyed it.

“The pitch was a little bit slow. It was important that’s why for someone to bat deep,” he added.

It is reported that Suryakumar Yadav earns a sum in excess of Rs 20 crores per year while he represents both India and Mumbai Indians. He has a large collection of luxury cars, including the BMW 5 Series 530d M Sport, Audi A6, Range Rover, Hyundai i20, Fortuner. Also, he owns sports bikes like Suzuki Hayabusa and Harley-Davidson.