India's batting order collapsed in the second T20I against West Indies here at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on Monday. India skipper Rohit Sharma got out on the very first ball of the match while Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer failed to put up big scores against the near-perfect West Indies bowling lineup. With both Iyer and Yadav failing in the second game, Indian team mangement might look to bench Shreya Iyer and play Deepak Hooda in at number three. Kuldeep Yadav is also likely to replace R Ashwin who was expensive in the second game and picked just one wicket in his full quota of four overs.

_ UPDATE _



Revised timing for the 3rd #WIvIND T20I at St Kitts on August 02, 2022:



Toss: 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM Local Time)



Start of play: 9:30 PM IST (12 PM Local Time) #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2022

India team mangement is likely to continue with Suryakumar Yadav as the opening batsman for the entire series. Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Dinesh Karthik are the four batters who bat in the same way. Someone like Deepak Hooda at number three looks like a solid option given that Iyer is out of form.

Predicted Playing XI for IND vs WI 3rd T20I

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Full Squads

West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Devon Thomas, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Hayden Walsh

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda