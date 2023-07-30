'Sack Rahul Dravid': Upset India Fans Slam Head Coach, Rohit Sharma After India Lose To West Indies In 2nd ODI

Team India displayed one of their poorest performances in ODIs abroad as they lost to West Indies in the 2nd match of the three-match series. This is the first time in six years that West Indies have beaten India on their soil. This is also the first win for West Indies in the last ten ODIs against India. The fans of the Indian cricket team are hugely upset over the loss, especially with less than 3 months to go for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The fact that captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the match has irked the India fans even more.

The calls for 'Sack Rahul Dravid' emerged on several social media platforms after the loss. India have not been able to win a single big tournament under Dravid. Sime fans allege that Dravid's 'experiments' are causing more damage to Team Indian than benefits. A Twitter mocked Dravid using reference from latest Hollywood release Oppenheimer, writing, "Now ive become death, the destroyer of Indian Cricket team with my politics." Another wrote,"Don't blame Hardik, Rohit and Dravid should take responsibility for this defeat."



Check out the key reactions from India fan after India's nine-match winning streak against West Indies came to an end:

Don't blame Hardik, Rohit and Dravid should take responsibility for this defeat

#SackDravid

Opener clicked __

No.3 failed _



If Rohit got rest, ntg to lose for India but....

If Rohit got rest, ntg to lose for India but....

If Kohli got rest no-one can replace him#sackdravid #viratkohli

Now ive become death, the destroyer of Indian Cricket team with my politics.#sackdravid_

Rahul Dravid as a coach :



- lost odi series against ban

- lost test series against sa

- lost odi series aginst sa

- lost asia cup

- lost 2022 T20 wc

- lost ODI series against aus

- lost WTC final

- lost ODI Agaisnt WI who didn't qualify for Wc



Dravid Destroyed ICT #SackDravid

declared innings when sachin was batting on 194

now resting kohli in every other series when he's in red hot form



many problems , one solution#SackDravid pic.twitter.com/ptfyTCTECb July 29, 2023

West Indies won the toss in the 2nd ODI and opted to bowl. The decision turned out be a wise one as one after the other Indian batter got out. India openers Shubman Gill (34) and Ishan Kishan (55) had given a good start to the team, putting on 90 for the first wicket. But when Gill departed, they innings stumbled. Sanju Samson was a big failure, at No 3, scoring just 9 off 19 balls with no fours or sixes. Axar Patel was promoted to Number 4 and he could not do much, scoring just 1. Hardik Pandya scored only 7 while Suryakumar Yadav too could not do much with just 23 off 25 balls. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur had a bad day in office as India eventually got bowled out for 181 in just 40.5 overs.

Windies chases down the target with ease as Shai Hope played a captain's innings of unbeaten 63 and Keacy Carty too shone with a gritty 48. The third ODI will be played in Trinidad on August 1 to decide the series.