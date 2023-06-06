IND vs WI: Schedule Of India's Tour Of West Indies Out; Dominica, Trinidad Set To Host Tests - Report

India and West Indies cricket teams will be in action next month and according to a tentative schedule reported by Cricbuzz, Dominica and Trinidad are the two venues selected for the Test matches between the two nations.

The report suggests that the tentative schedule shared among the Cricket Board Of West Indies has Barbados, Trinidad and Guyana among the six white-ball venues as well which include 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

The final two T20Is are expected to take place in Florida, United States of America. The series is scheduled to start on July 12 and finish on August 13. A formal agreement between the two nations' cricket boards is yet to be signed.

JioCinema will steam the India vs West Indies series for free. [Cricbuzz] pic.twitter.com/jkt02ZVtDB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 6, 2023

Tentative schedule:

July 12-16: 1st Test in Dominica

July 20-24: 2nd Test in Trinidad

July 27: 1st ODI in Barbados

July 29: 2nd ODI in Barbados

August 1: 3rd ODI in Trinidad

August 4: 1st T20I in Trinidad

August 6: 2nd T20I in Guyana

August 8: 3rd T20I in Guyana

August 12: 4th T20I in Florida

August 13: 5th T20I in Florida

Currently, India are set to take on Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at The Oval from June 7 onwards. Ahead of the clash team India was seen practising for the WTC final clash.

In view of moisture content in the atmosphere of England, wicket-keeper KS Bharath, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane did slip fielding practice as swinging conditions are the primary element in England grounds.

After the fielding drills and pratice the Indian team hit the nets for batting practice. Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan and Umesh Yadav did batting pratice on four different pitches.