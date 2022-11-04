India will take on Zimbabwe in the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (November 4) at Melbourne Cricket Ground and the game is of more importance to Men in Blue. There is a semi-finals spot at stake after Pakistan beat South Africa on Thursday. Good news for India is that opener KL Rahul is back among runs. He struck a fifty vs Bangladesh in the last match and India will bank on him vs Zimbabwe as well. Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels Rahul was never out of form and that Rahul is going to win the World Cup for India.

"When he got a fifty against Australia in Brisbane, everyone was going crazy. He is probably going to light up this World Cup. A bad innings does not make you a bad player, neither does it make you a great player. So, you probably need to be more balanced. You got to give them time and then that one shot over point probably changed everything. He is back in form, and he was always in form," said Gambhir.

Gambhir, who is the team mentor of Lucknow Super Giants of which Rahul is captain, admitted that he did have bad starts but that does not mean he is a bad player. He added that if India want to win the World Cup, it is important for Rohit Sharma, Rahul and Rishabh Pant to fire as well as Hardik Pandya, who is the X-factor player.

"Rahul is back in form and hopefully he can continue this form and be as aggressive as he can be, because no one can stop him, the way he wants to play, only he can stop him," said Gambhir.

The match is expected to be free of rain as the Melbourne weather will be cricket friendly on November 6, which is a good news for fans.