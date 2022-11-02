Rohit Sharma's Team India won a thrilling conetst against Bangladesh in their fourth Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Wednesday. With this five-run win, Men in Blue claim the top spot in the points table of Group 2. However, the win was not an easy win as India were outplayed by Bangladesh opener Litton Das before the rain interruption. After the match resumed, things were looking easy for Bangladesh and India needed a miracle to get back in the game. KL Rahul put his hand up and removed Das with a direct hit. After that India kept on taking wickets at regular intervals but the game went down the wire with 20 runs needed in the last over. Rohit Sharma had to take a tough call where he had two choices with the last over to go - Mohammed Shami or Arshdeep Singh. India's captain went with the death overs specialist Arshdeep and he did not disappoint India.

After the game in the post-match press conference, Rohit said," Bit of both. I was calm and nervous at the same time. It was important for us as a group to stay calm and execute our plans. With 10 wickets in hand, it could've gone either way but after the break, we did well."

"When he came into the scene [on Arshdeep], we asked him to do that for us. With Bumrah not there, someone has to do it for us, and take the responsibility, for such a young guy to come and do it is not easy. But we prepared him for it. For the last 9 months, he has been doing it. There was a choice between Shami and him but we backed someone who did the job for us previously. In my opinion, he was always there, it was a matter of a few innings here and there, and he got it in the Asia Cup."

Talking on Virat Kohli's comeback in form with back-to-back fifties Rohit said that he never had doubts about Kohli's ability. "We never had any doubts and the way he has been batting in this World Cup has been tremendous and he is really doing it for us [on Kohli]. Also liked the way how KL played today. We know what sort of a player he is, if he bats the way he can, he puts the team in a different position. Our fielding was brilliant, and some of the catches we took was great to watch. It's a high-pressure game, to take those catches shows the ability of our guys and honestly, I never had any doubts about our fielding," Sharma concluded.