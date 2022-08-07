Indian women's cricket team will play in the final of the T20 competition of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday (August 7) with an eye on the gold medal and their opponents will be the world champions Autsralia. India had opened their campaign with a three-wicket loss vs the Meg Lanning's side, which raises its bar in the big games like the final. Not to forget, India have already ensured the silver medal for themselves in the competition. However, they would be eager to finish on a high. The last time India beat Australia in a knockout game of a big ticket event was five years ago in 2017 semi-finals when Harmanpreet Kaur struck maginificent unbeaten 171 to take India into the finals. Since then, Australia have dominated Indians in key clashes, including the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final.

The Australian side is filled with match-winners like Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Lanning etc. India came very close to making an upset in the opening encounter but Gardner stepped up to score a fifty in that game to deny India any chance of pulling off the win.

India will bank on the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Thakur to come good in the big final. The Indian team played really well in the semis to knock the home team England out of the competition. It was an all-round display by the Indian unit which saw them get past the English women with 4 runs in hand.

Expect temperatures to rise as these two are one of the most popular T20 sides in women's cricket and Indian fans will surely arrive in big numbers at Edgbaston, Birmingham to support Team India. The final could cross TRP records as Indian fans will be hooked to TV sets when the match begins.

AUS-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final Match Details

TOSS: The match toss between Australia & India will take place at 9:00 PM IST

Start Time: 9:30 PM IST and 5:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

AUS-W vs IND-W My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Alana King , Megan Schutt

AUS-W vs IND-W Probable XI

Australia: Alyssa Healy(wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh