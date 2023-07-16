IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st ODI Free Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 1st ODI Match In India?

After winningthe T20I series 2-1, India women's cricket team eye a clean-sweep over Bangladesh women in the 1st ODI which at Shere Bangla stadium in Dhaka. India had won the first two matches in the T20I series before going down to the hosts by 4 wickets in the last encounter. Bangladesh, thanks to the win in 3rd T20I, will look to carry the momentum into the ODI series. At the same time, Indian team will be aiming for a strong comeback.

The toss for the 1st ODI was delayed due to rain and wet outfield. The toss took place fifteen minutes late and was won by Harmanpreet who asked Bangladesh to bat first. India have handed two debuts in this match. Anusha Bardeddy, a left-arm orthodox bowler, and bowling all-rounder Amanjot Kaur have made their ODI debuts. It will be interesting to see how both of these newbies go in this game. All eyes will be on Smriti Mandhana too who has been going through a lean patch at the moment. Mandhana has struggled to score big runs since the start of Women's Premier League in March. In ODIs bs Bangladesh, she must aim to end the drought of runs.

When is Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI will take place on Sunday, July 16.

Where is Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI will be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI start?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI will start at 9 am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 8.30 am.

Where can I watch Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI on TV in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st ODI will be available on Fancode website and app. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on Bangladesh Cricket’s YouTube channel for Free.

Bangladesh women vs India women playing 11 for 1st ODI

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Bareddy Anusha