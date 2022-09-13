IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I match at the Cunty Ground, 10:30 PM IST, September 13

England registered a comprehensive nine-wicket win against India on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match T20I series. India's vice-captain Smiriti Mandhana expressed her disappointment with the loss, adding that her side were hoping to come back harder for the remainder of the series. "As a team, we didn't play the brand of cricket we have played in the last few months, so definitely we were really disappointed (after the loss in the first T20I), but we just took it as one bad day and we know that we have to come back harder and match the standards we have set for ourselves and our team,' said Mandhana.

The second T20I between India women and England women will be broadcast live on the DD Sports channel and Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

IND W vs ENG W Dream 11 2nd T20I

Batter - Sophia Dunkley, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Danni Wyatt

Wicketkeeper - Richa Ghosh

Allrounders - Deepti Sharma, Barbara Elaine Smith, Alice Capsey

Bowlers - Sarah Glenn, Renuka Singh, Freya David

England Women probable playing XI

Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Bryony Smith, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn

India Women probable playing XI

Smiriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

