IND W Vs SL W T20 WC 12th Match Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Sri Lanka, Dubai, 7.30 PM IST, October 9

IND W vs SL W: India bounced back in their 2024 Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a crucial six-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan, after suffering a 58-run defeat to New Zealand in their opener. The victory has put India back on track, but their semi-final hopes remain precarious, as any further slip-up could significantly hinder their chances. With the daunting challenge of facing defending champions Australia in their final Group A match, a victory against Sri Lanka in their next game is vital for India’s qualification hopes.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have had a tough tournament so far, despite entering the World Cup on a high after winning their maiden Asia Cup title earlier this year by defeating India in the final. Their campaign has been marred by consecutive defeats, starting with a 31-run loss to Pakistan and followed by a six-wicket loss to Australia. With two defeats in as many games, Sri Lanka are fighting to stay alive in the tournament.

IND W vs SL W: Head To Head

When it comes to head-to-head encounters, India have historically dominated Sri Lanka, holding a commanding 19-5 record. The two teams first met in the 2009 Women's T20 World Cup, and India have often had the upper hand in their Asian matchups. However, Sri Lanka’s recent win over India in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup in July, where they claimed an emphatic eight-wicket victory, will give them confidence as they look to replicate that success on the global stage.

Both teams will be desperate for a win in this crucial encounter, with India's quest to secure a semi-final spot and Sri Lanka's hope to salvage their campaign hanging in the balance.

IND vs SL T20 WC: Match Details

Match: India Women (IN-W) vs Sri Lanka Women (SL-W), 12th Match, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Date: October 9, 2024 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup: Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Anushka Sanjeewani

Batsmen – Chamari Athapaththu, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders – Deepti Sharma, Hasini Perera

Bowlers – Renuka Thakur Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

IND vs SL Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match: Pitch Report

The Dubai pitch has been slow and challenging for batters throughout the tournament, making run-scoring difficult. With dew not being a major factor, the toss-winning captain's decision to bat or bowl will likely depend on their preference for setting or chasing a target. Spinners from both sides are expected to excel, as the track has been favourable for spin bowling, posing challenges for the batters.

IND vs SL Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected during the IND vs SL match, with temperatures around 33°C and no chance of rain.