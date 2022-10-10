IND-W vs TL-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch India Women vs Thailand women online and on TV?

With a semifinal berth already sealed, India will look to continue experimenting with their playing XI when they take on a plucky Thailand in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet on Monday (October 10). India have fielded a different playing XI in all their matches in the tournament so far in order to give the fringe players time in the middle ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

The batting order has also been continuously rejigged with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur dropping down to number seven against Pakistan. And while the move didn't work as the new-look middle order crumbled under pressure, the team has continued to give game time to its fringe players.

India __ sit comfortably at the top of the table with a strong net run rate.

However, after an underwhelming display that led to their first loss in six years to arch-rivals Pakistan, the ‘Women in Blue’ came back strongly in all three departments to thrash defending champions and host Bangladesh.

Here’s all you need to know about India Women vs Thailand Women clash in Women’s Asia Cup 2022:

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) take place?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) will be played on October 10, Monday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) will be played in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) will begin at 1 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1230pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W)?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W)?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Thailand Women (TL-W) will be available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs TL-W Predicted Players 11

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

TL-W: N Chantam, N Chaiwai(C), R Kanoh, Banthida Leephatthana, S Tippoch, C Sutthiruang, N Koncharoenkai, P Maya, N Boochatham, O Kamchomphu, T Putthawong