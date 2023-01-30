topStoriesenglish2567336
NewsCricket
INDIA WOMEN VS WEST INDIES WOMEN

IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News of India vs West Indies 5th T20I at Buffalo Park, East London, 630 PM IST, January 30

India Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Team Prediction India Women vs West Indies Women 5th T20 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND-W vs WI-W, India Women Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News of India vs West Indies 5th T20I at Buffalo Park, East London, 630 PM IST, January 30

India Women Cricket team are set to play their last group fixture against West Indies on Monday (January 30) in the South Africa Women T20I Tri-Series. West Indies are already eliminated after losing all their group matches while Indian are on a three match winning streak. India's last match was washed out against South Africa. India won the previous game against West Indies women by 56 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scored 167 runs on board as Smriti Mandhana smashed 74 off 51 balls.

Womens T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023

India Women vs West Indies Women, 5th Match

Buffalo Park, East London

6:30 PM

Here's everything you need to know about the game between the West Indies and Indian women:

WI-W vs IND-W Telecast

This match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India

WI-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The match between WI-W vs IND-W is available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

WI-W vs IND-W Match Details

The West Indies women vs India women match will be played on Monday, January 30 at 6:30 pm IST.

WI-W vs IND-W Dream11

Captain – Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain – Hayley Matthews

Wicketkeeper – Yastika Bhatia

Batters – Harmanpreet Kaur, Rodrigues, Aaliyah Alleyene

All-rounders – Pooja Vastrakar, Stefanie Taylor

Bowlers – Shikha Pandey, Afy Fletcher, Radha Yadav

WI-W vs IND-W Possible Starting XI:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor

Live Tv

India women vs West Indies womenIND-W vs WI-W Dream 11 predictionIND-W vs WI-W Dream11Dream11IND-W vs WI-W LiveIND-W Dream11WI-W Dream11IND-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?