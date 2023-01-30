IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News of India vs West Indies 5th T20I at Buffalo Park, East London, 630 PM IST, January 30

India Women Cricket team are set to play their last group fixture against West Indies on Monday (January 30) in the South Africa Women T20I Tri-Series. West Indies are already eliminated after losing all their group matches while Indian are on a three match winning streak. India's last match was washed out against South Africa. India won the previous game against West Indies women by 56 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side scored 167 runs on board as Smriti Mandhana smashed 74 off 51 balls.

Womens T20I Tri-Series in South Africa 2023

India Women vs West Indies Women, 5th Match

Buffalo Park, East London

6:30 PM

Here's everything you need to know about the game between the West Indies and Indian women:

WI-W vs IND-W Telecast

This match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India

WI-W vs IND-W Live Streaming

The match between WI-W vs IND-W is available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

WI-W vs IND-W Match Details

The West Indies women vs India women match will be played on Monday, January 30 at 6:30 pm IST.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana & Renuka Singh are the Indians in the ICC Women's ODI team of the year.



Harmanpreet Kaur to lead the team. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 24, 2023

WI-W vs IND-W Dream11

Captain – Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain – Hayley Matthews

Wicketkeeper – Yastika Bhatia

Batters – Harmanpreet Kaur, Rodrigues, Aaliyah Alleyene

All-rounders – Pooja Vastrakar, Stefanie Taylor

Bowlers – Shikha Pandey, Afy Fletcher, Radha Yadav

WI-W vs IND-W Possible Starting XI:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor