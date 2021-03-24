India, Pakistan likely to resume iconic rivalry with T20I series: Report

The iconic cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan can finally resume in 2021 as a media report suggests that Virat Kohli-led Team India can lock horns with Babar Azam's Pakistan in a bilateral series in near future.

According to a report filed by Geosuper.tv, the apex board of Pakistan cricket has been told to 'be prepared' for a historic bilateral series between the two arch-rivals with a possibility of the six-day window for a three-match T20I series later in the year.

A PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) official, according to the report, initially denied the speculations as he said that there are no talks between PCB and the BCCI, but hinted that there is a possibility about a series later in the year.

"We've been told to be prepared," the official was quoted as saying by Daily Jang.

However, PCB chairman on Tuesday (March 24) said that no one has contacted the board while denying that the Pakistan board is in talks with the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

Meanwhile, the PCB sources revealed that if the series goes ahead then it will be the Indian team that will visit Pakistan as Pakistan had toured India the last time.

Notably, the last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was held in 2012-13 but since then the political relations between the two countries have deteriorated which resulting in a complete halt of one-on-one series and since then the neighboring nations have faced each other in only ICC events and Asia Cup.