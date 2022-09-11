He would be beneficial for the Indian team...: Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma to back THIS pacer

After a poor show in the Asia Cup 2022, Team India is all set to take on Australia and South Africa in the T20I series in the month of September. These are the last two series for Rohit Sharma's side ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Rahul Dravid has agreed in the press conference that the final squad for the mega event is yet to be finalised. Cricket experts around the world are giving their opinion on who should be there on India's bus to Australia.

Former India captain AKA 'Little Master' Sunil Gavaskar has backed pacer Deepak Chahar to make comeback into the Indian team. Sunil feels that Deepak will be handy in Australia as he can take wickets upfront and will extract bounce from the pitch down under.

"I would say Deepak Chahar. He is the one I would certainly look at because it will be Australia and there will be extra bounce with the kind of movement that he generates with the new ball. He is somebody who's got to factor in if...you know, we've always picked about 4-5 bowlers for the Australia or South Africa tour and one of them gets wasted. But in a fast-paced tournament like the T20, I think going with Deepak Chahar would be beneficial for the Indian team," Gavaskar said on India Today.

Deepak suffered hamstring and back injuries during India's South Africa tour. He missed the first half of the year and was in action in India's last match of the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan where he conceded 28 runs in his four overs. He was part of India's squad that toured Zimbabwe earlier.