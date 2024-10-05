Advertisement
India Star Batter Rinku Singh Discloses Shocking Facts Of His 'God's Plan' Tattoo - Watch

Rinku will be in action for the Indian team against Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series, starting October 6.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India’s explosive batter Rinku Singh spoke about his tattoo that has been doing rounds on social media ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh in Gwalior. While talking to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rinku revealed some interesting details about the tattoo.

The Uttar Pradesh batter got inked in September, with the words "God's Plan”. He also talked about the straight lines of his tattoo, which are pointed towards the direction of sixes he smashed against Yash Dayal in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game in 2023. 

"I keep saying 'God's Plan.' I designed my tattoo based on that. It's been a few weeks since I got it. The words 'God's Plan' are written inside a circle, which symbolizes the sun. The main aspect of the tattoo is the representation of the five sixes I hit in the IPL. It changed my life, so I thought I would include them in the tattoo," he added.

Rinku came into the limelight after he smashed five consecutive sixes against Yash Dayal in the IPL game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. KKR needed 29 runs to win the game in the final over and then came Rinku, who managed to do wonders with his willow.

"The life before 5 sixes and the life after 5 sixes are very different. I got featured in ads, people got to know me and now I cannot travel anywhere alone. They have hoardings on my name, and they cheer for me, which feels good. It feels like I have achieved something in my life," Rinku told the IPL website.

"I never thought that I would hit 5 sixes. So stop thinking, the person above (God) has got plans for you, so trust him," he further added.

Rinku will be in action for the Indian team against Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series, starting October 6.

