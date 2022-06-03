Team India to play 2 matches in 1 day, here’s WHY

After the IPL 2022, Indian players will have two goals in front of them winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the World Test Championship. Team India will be playing crucial series ahead of the T20 WC while at the same time the Indian Test team will aim to win the Test series in England which will boost their points in the WTC points table. It almost feels like India is running two races at the same time. On the England tour later in June, India will have to field a separate T20I team and a Test team and both the teams will be in action on the same day.

India is scheduled to play two T20Is on June 26 and 28 while at the same time the Indian Test squad will be playing a four-day practice match at Grace Road in Leicester against Leicestershire. After a week Indian team will again find themselves in a similar situation as the Test side will be playing a one-off Test against England between July 1 to July 5 while at the same time the T20 side will be playing warm-up match against Derbyshire.

BCCI has named full strengthen Test side for the England tour but they are yet to name the T20 squad for the Ireland and England series. Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and captain Rohit Sharma are part of both the teams. This also means that BCCI is playing to give the opportunity to youngsters who performed well in the IPL 2022.

Former India captain VVS Laxman will be heading the coaching staff in the Ireland series. The India-England white-ball series is slated to be played from July 7 to 17.