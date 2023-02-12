Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, has announced that key players Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are available for selection for the second test match against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, but won't be rushed into the starting lineup. Despite the possibility of changes in the squad, McDonald emphasized the need to stick to the original plan and be committed to their goals.

"Will there be changes? Potentially, we have Green and Starc back on the selection table so that will totally change the balance of how we want to go about things. However, we feel as though when we came here we had a clear vision of how to play, and how we want to go about it and we need to reinvest into that," McDonald said.

"If you feel your preparation was good and the way you want to go about it is good then you re-commit to that. If you shift and try to change too much that's when you get lost as a touring team. We've seen teams come to Australia and try to do the same. We need to be committed to what we want to achieve. We feel it can work and the players within the changeroom are capable of the challenges ahead. We had a slight setback in the first Test match, we got behind in the game. We clearly know where we need to improve. If we improve those areas the margins will narrow very quickly," concluded the head coach as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

In the first test, India secured a dominant victory, with strong performances by Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. However, McDonald believes that their team can still improve and close the margins with their opponents.

The coaching staff is currently considering making changes for the second test, with Queensland left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann traveling to Delhi to join the squad and Mitchell Swepson leaving for the birth of his child. Mitchell Starc, who arrived in Delhi recently, is also expected to be available for the match. Meanwhile, Cameron Green is working towards playing in the second test, but his recovery from a broken finger may make that difficult.

Despite the setback in the first test, McDonald is wary of making major adjustments and is committed to sticking to their original plan.