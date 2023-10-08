Ritika Sajdeha, Prithi Narayanan Cheering For Team India From Chepauk Stands - Watch

In a heartwarming display of support, the wives of two Indian cricket stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, added a touch of glamour to the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) on a thrilling Sunday afternoon. As India locked horns with arch-rivals Australia in the World Cup 2023 opener, the presence of Prithi Narayanan and Ritika Sajdeh, the better halves of Ashwin and Sharma respectively, in the VIP box during the national anthem ceremony, sent ripples of excitement among fans.

Family Moments at the World Cup

Prithi Narayanan, accompanied by her daughters, shared a heartwarming moment with the crowd, encapsulating the spirit of the game that goes beyond the boundaries. As their husbands geared up to represent the nation on this momentous occasion, their presence was a testament to the unwavering support and sacrifices that families make behind the scenes.

A Landmark Occasion for India

For both Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin, this match held special significance. Rohit, at 36, was donning the captain's hat for India in an ODI match for the first time. The star opener expressed his elation on the eve of the match, emphasizing that leading India in an ODI World Cup was a dream come true for him.

On the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin was on the cusp of playing an ODI match at his home ground after an agonizing wait of nearly 11 years. His last ODI appearance in Chennai had been a distant memory, and his inclusion in India's final World Cup squad was a late but welcome surprise. His family's presence at the venue added an emotional layer to his journey.

Chennai Turns Blue

The cricket-crazy populace of Chennai, known for their unwavering support for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), momentarily traded their iconic yellow jerseys for the electric blue of Team India. The Chepauk Stadium was awash with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour as they rallied behind their nation's heroes.

India's Challenge

India, facing Australia, were entrusted with the task of batting first in the match. The absence of opener Shubman Gill, still recovering from fever, meant that Ishan Kishan would partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. It was a crucial game for India as they aimed to end their 10-year-long ICC title drought.

A Moment to Cherish

As the stage was set for a fierce battle between the cricketing giants, the presence of these star cricketers' families added a human touch to the high-octane competition. Beyond the boundaries and statistics, the families in the VIP box reminded everyone that cricket is not just a game; it's a journey of passion, dreams, and unbreakable bonds.

In this World Cup 2023 opener, the stakes are high, dreams are soaring, and emotions are palpable. As the match unfolds, it's not just about runs and wickets; it's about a nation united in its love for the game and the unwavering support of families who stand by their heroes through thick and thin. The journey has just begun, and India's quest for glory continues.