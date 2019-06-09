India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Live Updates

Virat Kohli-led India take on Australia in the 14th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Kennington Oval, London on Sunday.

Here are the live updates from the 14th match of the tournament between India and Australia:

# The toss is set to take place shortly with Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian skipper Aaron Finch set for the toss!

Both India and Australia have been in good form recently with excellent performances in their clashes so far. India emerged victorious by a margin of six wickets against South Africa in their opening clash of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Australia, on the other hand, emerged victorious against Afghanistan by a margin of seven wickets before following it up with a 15-run win against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma has scored 809 runs in 16 ODI clashes in England and will be looking to make his presence felt in this vital clash against Australia.

Australian batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith have been in good form recently for Australia and will look to continue the good run with a quality performance against India.

Squads:

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.