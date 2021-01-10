India vs Australia: Racial abuse is unacceptable and absolute peak of rowdy behaviour, says Virat Kohli

Sydney: Hours after the incident of racial abuse was reported by Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj during the third Test match between India and Australia, Virat Kohli said that it is unacceptable and is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour.

The Indian skipper who's on a maternity leave took to his official Twitter account and expressed, "Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field."

Kohli added that the incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once.

The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2021

The incident occurred on Sunday (January 10, 2021) during the fourth day of the ongoing Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) when Mohammed Siraj went to the field on the boundary ropes. A section of the crowd present at the SCG hurled abuses at the Indian pacer, following which he had a brief discussion with the field umpire and also pointed out towards the stands.

Subsequently, the NSW police removed six culprits from the stands.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Australia (CA) has rendered an apology for the untoward gesture and initiated a probe into the alleged racism incident.

"It is most regrettable that an otherwise excellent Test match contested in tremendous spirit by two friendly rivals has been tarnished by the actions of a small number of spectators over the past two days," Head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll said in a statement.

We have launched an investigation in parallel with NSW Police following a crowd incident at the SCG today. Full statement pic.twitter.com/D7Qu3SenHo — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 10, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian team had lodged an official complaint after bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj complained of hearing racist slurs while fielding near the boundary ropes.

Several former and current cricketers have condemned the incident.

Australia head coach Justin Langer said, "It is upsetting and disappointing, anyone who knows me, I've said for years. People think they can come to a sporting event whether it is cricket or other and pay their money and think they can abuse or say whatever they like. Really sad to see it happen in Australia where there has been a lot of talks over the last couple of years,"

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed, "I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more..This isn’t the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense..How do u stop them ??"

This must be dealt with an iron fist and we must make sure it doesn't happen again - @ashwinravi99 on the racial abuses being hurled at India players at the SCG#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Rlv9hMIHVq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2021

Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 10, 2021

Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series. pic.twitter.com/mrDTbX4t7i — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 10, 2021

The four-match Test series is currently levelled 1-1 and India are chasing a target of 407 in the third Test.

At stumps on day 4, Ajinkya Rahane-led side reached the score of 98/2, with Rohit Sharma playing a knock of 52 runs while Shubman Gill scoring 31.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane are currently unbeaten on 9 and 4 respectively and the visitors still need 309 runs to win the match.