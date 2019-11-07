India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Live Updates

Having slumped to a seven-wicket defeat in the opening T20I, Rohit Sharma-led India will look to bounce back and level the three-match series against Bangladesh when they head into the second T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

Here are the live updates:

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

On Sunday, the Mahmadulla-led side chased down a modest target of 149 runs with three overs to spare to clinch a seven-wicket win over India and 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the newsly-named Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Notably, it was Bangladesh's first-ever win over the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game.

Heading into the third T20I, India will look to come up with much-improved performance in all the three departments of the game in order to stay alive in the series.

Despite the likes of big-hitters Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul in their batting unit, India failed to click with the bat in the first T20I and was restricted to a lowly score of 148 in their stipulated 20 overs.

The bowling unit too was not at their absolute best, with only Yuzvendra Chahal managing to create some pressure on the Bangladesh batsmen.Bangladesh, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning momentum and seal the T20I series against India with a game to spare.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Animul Islam, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaiful Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam.