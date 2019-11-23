India vs Bangladesh, Pink Ball Test Day 2: Live Updates

After guiding India to 174 for three at stumps on Day 1, skipper Virat Kohli will look to continue his momentum and take the hosts to a big first-innings total against Bangladesh on the second day of the iconic Day-Night pink ball match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

# 10 runs off the first four overs today. Kohli (69) nudged the fourth delivery of the 48th over off his pads past the vacant fine-leg region to notch up a boundary before he drove the fourth delivery of the 49th over through midwicket for four runs.India 185/3 (50 overs)

# Al-Amin Hossain to open the proceeding for Bangladesh.

# Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have walked down the crease to resume India's innings.

# The second day of the Pink Ball Test between India and Bangladesh will begin shortly.

After bundling out Bangladesh cheaply for 106 runs, Kohli and first drop Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a crucial 94-run knock for the third wicket to help India take the top honours on the opening day of their first-ever match underlights on Thursday.

India lost openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma cheaply for 14 and 21 runs, respectively before Kohli (59) and Pujara (55) smashed half-centuries each to guide their side past Bangladesh's first-innings score.

At the end of the day's play, India have taken a 68-run lead against Bangladesh, with Kohli remaining unbeaten at the crease along with Ajinkya Rahane (23).

Earlier, the Bangladesh batsmen once again failed to counter India's strong bowling attack and were bundled out for 106 after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Opener Shadman Islam was the highest scorer for the visitors with 29 runs.

Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged five-wicket haul while conceding just 22 runs. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami finished with three and two wickets, respectively.

On Thursday, top-ranked India became the ninth country to play under lights in the longest format of the game since Australia and New Zealand played the first-ever pink ball match.

The Kohli-led side had previously clinched a comprehensive win by an innings and 130 runs in the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

By recording their fourth straight Test win at home this season, India further strengthened their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings by reaching 300 points.