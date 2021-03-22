India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch IND vs ENG

New Delhi: India will take on England in the first of three ODIs on Tuesday (March 23). After the last two Tests and the T20Is which were played in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the action shifts to Pune, where the three ODIs will be played.

All three matches will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The hosts would certainly be in high spirits after their stunning victories in the Test and T20I series. On the other hand, England would be looking to recover from the losses and give their best shot in the ODIs.

Virat Kohli, who started the T20I series on a low note, found his form back and went on to clinch the Player of the Series title. This is going to be a major factor in the upcoming series.

With just three matches in the series, both teams would want to start on a winning note. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

When will India vs England 1st ODI match start?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday (March 23).

Where will India vs England 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st ODI match?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XI for India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan

Predicted Playing XI for England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Live TV