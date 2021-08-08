India vs England 1st Test Trent Bridge, Nottingham Weather Report Day 5: Rain stands between India and famous win

England skipper Joe Root led from the front with a superb counter-attacking hundred but Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul on the fourth day made India favourites to chase down a tricky victory target of 209 against the hosts in the first Test.

India ended Day 4 at 52/1 and Virat Kohli and Co. merely need 157 runs to win the first Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on the fifth and last day of the match. However, it’s the weather that the visitors will fear more than England’s bowling attack as, like most days of the Test, there are high possibilities of showers on the fifth and final day of the Test.

Moreover, the humidity would be on the higher side, making the playing conditions difficult for Indian batsmen.

As per weather.com, there is a high chance of rain in Nottingham on August 8.

Talking about the Day 4 of the Test, Bumrah took five wickets for 64 runs as India moved within 157 runs of victory in the first Test against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

Bumrah's haul helped visitors bowl out England for 303 in the second innings. India, chasing a target of 209 runs, had reached 52 for the loss of opener K.L. Rahul's wicket at the draw of stumps on the fourth day, while Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were unbeaten on 12 each.

India have never managed to chase 200 runs in England in the fourth innings of a Test and they will be eyeing famous victory only if the weather allows them.