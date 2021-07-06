India vs England 2021: Prithvi Shaw to replace Shubman Gill? Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious meme on it

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer is forthright about his views, especially when it comes to social media. Jaffer, who is also batting coach with Punjab Kings (PBKS), is known for his amazing memes on social media platform. The former Mumbai batsman didn’t lose much time in sharing his views about another Mumbaikar – Prithvi Shaw – when news emerged that the young opener may be in line to replace Shubman Gill on the England tour.

Shaw is currently in Sri Lanka with the limited-overs side which will take part in three ODIs and three T20s beginning on July 13. Gill is almost certainly ruled out of the five-match Test series against England beginning on August 4 due to a stress fracture of the shin.

Taking a cue from a Bollywood movie starring veteran actor Ajay Devgn, the former India opener shared a hilarious meme that soon became the talk of the town on social media. “Go well @PrithviShaw #SLvIND #ENGvIND,” Jaffer captioned his post, while sharing the Bollywood meme on Twitter.

Jaffer has become an internet sensation ever since the former Team India batsman started sharing funny memes and taking sly digs on the microblogging site.

According to a report filed by news agency PTI, the Indian team management wants Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal to join the Team India squad in England. Gill has been ruled out of the entire Test series in England with shin splints.

As per the report, the team’s administrative manager had sent an e-mailed requisition to the chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma asking for two more openers to be sent to England. Team India will play the series opener against hosts England at Trent Bridge from August 4.