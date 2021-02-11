India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch IND vs ENG

New Delhi: India will be looking to bounce back from their previous loss when they face England in the second of the four test match series. Despite the favorable conditions at home, the Virat Kohli-led team could not live up to the expectations as they suffered a 227-run defeat in the first test.

The Indian bowlers let the side down in the first innings as England posted a monumental score of 578. They did a fine job in the second innings, especially Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked six wickets. But that was not enough in the end as India were all out for just 192 runs in the final innings.

England will be coming into this match full of confidence after their terrific win. Captain Joe Root would be the one to watch out for, as far as the batting is concerned. In the bowling department, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, and James Anderson had done a very good job and the same is expected again in the next match.

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

When will India vs England 2nd Test match start?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Saturday (February 13).

Where will India vs England 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XI for India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

Predicted Playing XI for England: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson

