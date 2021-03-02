India vs England 4th Test Live Streaming, Match Details, When and where to watch IND vs ENG

New Delhi: India will take on England in the fourth and final Test of the ongoing series on Thursday (March 4) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

India are in a comfortable position after their win in the third Test in which they won by 10 wickets after getting the visitors all out for 112 and 81 in their two innings.

However, they need to at least draw the upcoming match in order to confirm their place in the final of the ICC Test Championship.

England will look to beat the odds and steal a victory to end the series in a draw. They would try to learn from their mistakes in the previous match and deal with the pitch better.

After the last match ended in just two days, fans would be hoping for more action this time around. Spinners clearly will have a good time bowling on the surface.

When will India vs England 4th Test match start?

The India vs England 4th Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday (March 4).

Where will India vs England 4th Test match be played?

The India vs England 4th Test match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XI for India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Predicted Playing XI for England: Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad

Live TV