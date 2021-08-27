हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Eng

India vs England LIVE score streaming 3rd Test: England all-out for 432, lead by 354 runs

India vs England LIVE score streaming 3rd Test Day 3: England resumed their inning from the overnight score of 423/8, with Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson present at the crease.

India vs England LIVE score streaming 3rd Test Day 3: Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah didn't allow the England tail to wag around for long as the bowlers picked one wicket each to end England first innings on 432 on Day 3 of the third Test in Leeds. The hosts, however, have a massive 354-run lead in hand after bowling out Australia for 78 on Day 1.  

CATCH THE LIVE SCORE/COMMENTARY OF IND VS ENG

With win currently out of sight, it will be interesting to see how the Indian batters resist against the English seam attack led by James Anderson. The 39-year-old pacer had pushed India right on the backfoot on Day 1 of the contest, from which the visitors are yet to show any sign of recovery. 

England resumed their inning from the overnight score of 423/8, with Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson present at the crease. 

Meanwhile, England skipper Joe Root continued his sensational form and went to hit his third century of the series. Root scored 121 on Day 3 before he was beaten by a rocket delivery by Bumrah knocked the England skipper's middle stump. 

Tags:
India vs Eng
India vs Eng 3rd Test: India will lose this Test, declares Michael Vaughan

