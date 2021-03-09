India vs England T20Is Full Schedule, squads, LIVE streaming, venue, match timings and tv channels: After securing a remarkable Test series win against England, Virat Kohli-led Indian unit will now set their sight on the limited-over competitions. The Indian contingent have already arrived at Ahmedabad, the venue for the upcoming T20I series are sweating it out at nets.

Suryakumar Yadav, who had a remarkable Indian Premier League season in 2020, has been included in the Indian squad and will look to make the most out of this opportunity to seal a permanent place in the T20 line-up. Apart from Yadav, wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and Haryana all-rounder Rahul Tewatia are the new entrants in the side.

The five-match T20I series will begin from Friday at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and will end on March 20. After the conclusion of the T20I series, both the team will fly to Pune for the three-match ODI series, which starts from March 23.

In this article, we discuss all the details you need to know from India's upcoming T20I series against England.

When will the T20I series between India and England start?

The T20I series between India and England will start on March 12. All the remaining contests will be played on March 14, March 16, March 18, and March 20 respectively.

Where is the T20I series between India and England being played?

All the T20I matches between India and England will be played at the Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

What time will the T20I matches between India and England start?

All the T20I matches between India and England will begin at 7.00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20I matches between India and England?

All the T20I matches between India and England will broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the live streaming of the T20I matches between India and England?

All the T20I matches between India and England will live stream on Disney + Hotstar app. You can also catch the live score and updates of the match here at zeenews.india.com.

Full Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood