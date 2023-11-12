trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687402
NewsCricket
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Combines Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi's Celebration To Celebrate Mohamad Siraj's Wicket, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The celebration unfolded when Siraj induced a leading edge from Barresi's bat, and KL Rahul executed a spectacular catch.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 08:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli Combines Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi's Celebration To Celebrate Mohamad Siraj's Wicket, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a stunning display of camaraderie and sportsmanship, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj showcased their admiration for football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during the World Cup clash against the Netherlands. The duo's celebration, inspired by Ronaldo's iconic 'Siuu' move, lit up the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, creating ripples on social media.

Also Read: Who Has Hit Fastest Century For Team India In World Cup? - In Pics

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj Channel Ronaldo's 'Siuu' Celebration

The infectious enthusiasm of Mohammed Siraj, a self-proclaimed Cristiano Ronaldo aficionado, found a new partner in Virat Kohli during India's final group-stage encounter against the Netherlands. After Siraj claimed the crucial wicket of Wesley Barresi, Kohli joined in the celebration, mimicking Ronaldo's trademark 'Siuu' pose. This unique blend of cricket and football celebrations captured the hearts of fans and added an extra layer of excitement to the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Key Moments in the Celebration

The celebration unfolded when Siraj induced a leading edge from Barresi's bat, and KL Rahul executed a spectacular catch. This early breakthrough set the tone for India, who had posted a colossal target of 411 runs for the Netherlands. Siraj's 'Siuu' celebration, a gesture he has made his own in previous World Cup games, took on a new dimension as Kohli, too, embraced the Ronaldo-inspired move, showcasing the strong camaraderie within the Indian cricket team.

India's Dominance in ODI World Cup 2023

India's performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup has been nothing short of spectacular. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue have secured victories in all their matches, making them the team to beat in the tournament. The clash against the Netherlands saw India setting a record by posting their first 400-plus total in the current World Cup, thanks to impressive contributions from Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Historic Partnerships and Batting Brilliance

The Indian batting lineup showcased its prowess on the Bengaluru pitch, with notable contributions from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Their partnership of 208 runs marked the highest fourth-wicket stand in the history of the ODI World Cup, underlining India's dominance in the tournament. Additionally, Iyer and Rahul's centuries helped India achieve its first 400-plus total in the ongoing World Cup, setting new records and milestones.

TAGS

Virat KohliMohammed SirajCristiano Ronaldo celebrationSiuu celebrationWesley Barresi wicketIndia vs Netherlands World Cup 2023M Chinnaswamy StadiumODI World Cup 2023Virat Kohli Ronaldo celebration videoindian cricket teamRonaldo's iconic poseMohammed Siraj wicket celebrationICC Men's Cricket World CupBengaluru match highlightsIndia 400-plus scoreShreyas Iyer centuryKL Rahul hundredRohit Sharma fiftyODI World Cup RecordsIndian cricket dominanceVirat Kohli Messi celebrationCricketNextnews18World Cup clash momentsFootball and cricket celebrationIndia's unbeaten streakHistoric partnershipsSiuu celebration in cricketIndia's batting brillianceTeam India camaraderieODI World Cup gloryCricket World Cup 2023Cricket World Cup 2023 news updateCricket World Cup 2023 newsCricket World Cup 2023 updateIndia Vs NetherlandsIndia vs Netherlands news updateIndia vs Netherlands newsIndia vs Netherlands updateIndia vs Netherlands LiveIndia Vs Netherla

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution