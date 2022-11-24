India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ 1st ODI match online and on TV?

After clinching the T20I series 1-0, the Men In Blue will be eyeing to do well in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the captain of the Indian team for the series. This is another series with key Indian players missing like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli missing and Dhawan has been given another opportunity to lead the national side. Speaking on the eve of the match, Dhawan said that he likes it when he is given the chance to lead the national side. Not to forget, captaincy was taken away from him during the away series in Zimbabwe as Rahul came back from injury to play in that series.

However, Dhawan says he does not feel hurt when such things happen. He says every opportunity he gets is a blessing for him as he gets the chance to lead the side even at this stage of his career. Team India will be eyeing a series win in New Zealamd but more importantly, they will be looking to give chance to the young players in the team including the likes of Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Shubman Gill and others.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be looking to bounce back from the series loss in T20Is. Kane Williamson will be back for the home side and the team will pay around him. New Zealand have some key players missing as they look to rebuild in ODIs but at home, they are still a strong outfit.

Here's all you need to know about India vs. New Zealand's 1st ODI:

When will the first ODI match between India and New Zealand start?

The India vs. New Zealand 1st ODI will start at 7:00 AM IST on Friday, November 25. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Where will the India vs. New Zealand 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs. New Zealand 1st ODI will take place at Eden Park in Auckland.

Where can you watch the India vs. New Zealand 1st ODI match on TV in India?

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and New Zealand will be aired live on DD Free Dish.

Where can you live stream the India vs. New Zealand 1st ODI match in India?

The India vs. New Zealand 1st ODI match will be streamed live on the Amazon Prime app and website.