topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
SURYAKUAMR YADAV

Twitter hail Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson for helping groundsmen during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Hamilton - Watch

Suryakumar Yadav is number one batsman in the ICC T20 Rankings.

Last Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 02:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Twitter hail Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson for helping groundsmen during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Hamilton - Watch

Rain forced the cancellation of the second One-Day International between India and New Zealand at Hamilton. The game was suspenede after 4.5 overs for a while. When the rain finally stopped, India batsman Suryakumar Yadav was spotted working with the grounds staff to dry the field. The ground staff also provided him with information regarding the terrain.

Also Read: All teams will play ICC ODI World Cup 2023, no country can overlook India: Anurag Thakur gives befitting reply to Ramiz Raja

The game was played amid intermittent rain. As a result, the first game was shortened to 29 overs. Later, the match was cancelled due to the return of the rain. At the end of 4.5 overs, it started to rain, but when the rain stopped, the staff members who were on the ground started to make the field playable. During this fans saw Suryakumar with grounds staff as well.

Suryakumar seen on the field with the ground staff

Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, won the toss for the game taking place in Hamilton and chose to bowl first. India scored 22 runs in 4.5 overs while batting first. Shikhar Dhawan scored 2 runs, and Shubman Gill scored 19 runs to remain unbeaten.

India's playing XI for the second ODI featured Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar. Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur have both been let go from the playing XI. Adam Milne was replaced by Michael Bracewell in New Zealand's playing XI

India is 1-0 behind in the series

In the last game of the three-match ODI series, New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets. With this, the Kiwi now has a 1-0 series lead. India will need to win the thrid ODI no matter what; if they want to level the series as the second game was washed out.

Live Tv

Suryakuamr YadavSuryakuamr Yadav news updateSuryakuamr Yadav newsSuryakuamr Yadav updateIndia vs New Zealand 2nd ODIIndia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI news updateIndia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI newsIndia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data