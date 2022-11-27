Twitter hail Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson for helping groundsmen during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Hamilton - Watch

Rain forced the cancellation of the second One-Day International between India and New Zealand at Hamilton. The game was suspenede after 4.5 overs for a while. When the rain finally stopped, India batsman Suryakumar Yadav was spotted working with the grounds staff to dry the field. The ground staff also provided him with information regarding the terrain.

The game was played amid intermittent rain. As a result, the first game was shortened to 29 overs. Later, the match was cancelled due to the return of the rain. At the end of 4.5 overs, it started to rain, but when the rain stopped, the staff members who were on the ground started to make the field playable. During this fans saw Suryakumar with grounds staff as well.

Suryakumar seen on the field with the ground staff

Kane Williamson, the captain of New Zealand, won the toss for the game taking place in Hamilton and chose to bowl first. India scored 22 runs in 4.5 overs while batting first. Shikhar Dhawan scored 2 runs, and Shubman Gill scored 19 runs to remain unbeaten.

India's playing XI for the second ODI featured Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar. Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur have both been let go from the playing XI. Adam Milne was replaced by Michael Bracewell in New Zealand's playing XI

India is 1-0 behind in the series

In the last game of the three-match ODI series, New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets. With this, the Kiwi now has a 1-0 series lead. India will need to win the thrid ODI no matter what; if they want to level the series as the second game was washed out.