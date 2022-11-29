India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Christchurch Weather Report: Heavy RAIN predicted for final game

Rain and wet weather has followed India and New Zealand around in their T20I and ODI series over the last couple of weeks. The second ODI between India and New Zealand on Sunday (November 27) was the second game to be washed out due to rain apart from the first T20I in Wellington.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India will be praying for some clear weather on Wednesday (November 30) for the third ODI against New Zealand at the Hagley Park in Christchurch to help them level the three-match ODI series, at least. Kane Williamson’s side are leading the ODI series 1-0 after thrashing the Indians by seven wickets in the first ODI last week.

With the second ODI getting washed out, the home side cannot lose the series and the Black Caps have not lost an ODI at home since the 2019 World Cup. All eyes will be on weather radar for the cricket fans as well as they hope that Team India can at least level the ODI series 1-1 with a win in the final game.

The weather prediction from the MET department is not looking very promising. There are prediction of rain with high humidity level of over 88 per cent on Wednesday evening.

“High cloud, then showers developing from afternoon, possibly heavy. Westerlies turning fresh southerly in the afternoon, strong about Banks Peninsula,” the MET department predicted for Wednesday.

Check Christchurch weather prediction for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI here…

The temperatures are expected to drop to below 10 degrees Celsius as well as the game progresses in the afternoon. A minimum of 20 over will need to be completed between the two sides for it to officially constitute an ODI match. With rain around, it will be an interesting toss between Dhawan and Williamson and what they opt to do as DLS will surely play a big part in the game.