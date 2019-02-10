India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I in Hamilton: Live Updates

India will look to clinch their first-ever T20 International series in New Zealand when they play their third and final match at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

Here are the live updates:

# The Men in Blue have made just one change in the Playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav has been brought in place of Yuzvendra Chahal. For New Zealand, Blair Tickner has been given his maiden national cap and he replaces rested Lockie Ferguson in the line-up.

Blair Tickner is Twenty20 International #82 for New Zealand. Presented his cap by @CentralStags teammate Doug Bracewell. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/h4RbSgH11P — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 10, 2019

# Lineups:

India XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

New Zealand XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

# Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the decider!

Captain @ImRo45 calls it right at the toss and elects to bowl first in the series decider #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/oknkxbex7J — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2019

# India and New Zealand are all set to play the third T20I.

We're back at the Seddon Park for the series decider #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/CJORsbIUa3 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 10, 2019

Having levelled the score 1-1 in Auckland, India will look to become the first team to seal a T20I series in New Zealand when they head into the third and final match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

India, who came into the three T20Is on the back of their crushing 4-1 win in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, failed to continue their dominance and slump to a humiliating 80-run defeat in the opening T20I at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

However, the Men in Blue--led by opener Rohit Sharma in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli-- went with an unchanged squad and they rebounded strongly to clinch a seven-wicket win at Eden Park in Auckland to equalize the three-match series.

Chasing a target of 159, Rohit led from the front and struck a quick-fire 50 off 29 balls while Shikhar Dhawan (30) and Rishabh Pant (40) also made significant contributions to help India cross the mark with seven balls to spare

Meanwhile, Indian bowlers too showcased an impressive performance, with Krunal Pandya bagging three wickets and Khaleel Ahmed, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar sharing four wickets among themselves to restrict the hosts for 158.

The visitors will now look to capitalize on their win and aim to end their month-long tour to New Zealand on a high note.

The Black Caps, on the other end, will definitely be keen to bounce back and seal the T20I series after having lost the ODIs against India.

The two squads are as follow:

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(captain), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, James Neesham.

