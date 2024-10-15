IND VS NZ FREE Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Bengaluru Match Live Telecast On Mobile Apps, TV And Laptop?

IND VS NZ FREE Live Streaming: The Indian team is set to lock horns with New Zealand in the 1st Test starting from October 16, Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will take part in the three-match Test series against the Tom Latham-led side before they leave for Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Team India will look to bolster their position by reaching at the top of the World Test Championship standings. On the other hand, New Zealand are reeling and looking to do well in the sub-continent conditions as they lost the series against Sri Lanka 0-2.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Live streaming details

When will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match be held?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be held on October 16, Wednesday to October 20, Sunday.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will India vs New Zealand 1st Test match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will begin at 9:30 AM (IST).

IND VS NZ Live Streaming: Where will the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match be aired live on TV?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be aired live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels.

IND VS NZ Live Streaming: How can we livestream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

IND VS NZ Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Ajaz Patel, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke.