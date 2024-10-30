IND VS NZ FREE Live Streaming: When, Where, and How To Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Mumbai Match Live Telecast On Mobile Apps, TV And Online?

IND VS NZ FREE Live Streaming: After a humiliating loss in the second Test, the Indian team will play to save their pride in the third and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting November 1. The visiting side New Zealand, came up with an impressive performance in the first two Test matches, winning them by eight wickets and 113 runs respectively to secure their first-ever Test series victory on Indian soil. They will look to continue their winning momentum by clean sweeping the Indian team in the third test in Mumbai.

India Vs New Zealand 3rd Test Live streaming details:

When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test be played?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test will be played between November 1 and 5, 2024.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test be held?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test begin?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test will start from 9:30 am IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test will be aired live on the Sports18 network in India.

How to live stream the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test?

Fans can livestream India vs New Zealand 3rd Test on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.