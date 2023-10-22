India will play New Zealand in the Match No 21 of Cricket World Cup 2023 today in Dharamsala. This is a big game considering the fact that both India and New Zealand have been spotless so far in the tournaments. Both the teams have played and won 4 games each and will be looking to maintain the winning momentum on Sunday. Star India batter Virat Kohli, who is currently the third-highest run-getter in the tournament, said that to beat New Zealand, one needs to avoid making mistakes. Virat says New Zealand are a not a team that makes many mistakes on the field. He also credited them for making a structure in their cricket which helps them exceed in big tournaments.

"Any team that plays against them obviously has to find ways of breaking that rhythm and playing to the best of their abilities, which will eventually decide whether you're going to cope up with their consistency or not because they are not a team that makes many mistakes and that's been their strength and at the international level if you don't make many mistakes, then you have a great chance of winning the game more often than not. So, that's as I said full credit to the way they have structured their cricket," said Virat speaking exclusively to Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues'.

Virat Kohli on New Zealand's cricket in the last 6-7 years, he said, "The way they have come up in world cricket in the last 6-7 years, 2015 finalists, 2019 finalists and they have beat us in the ICC Test Championship final as well, so yeah big credit goes to them."

Virat will be eyeing some big records in the match vs New Zealand. A century will make him equalise with Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons. Currently, Tendulkarhas 49 hundreds while Kohli struck his 48th in the last match vs Bangladesh. There's also a tight competition between skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit is just six runs ahead of Virat in most run-getters table. Rohit has 265 runs in 4 matches while Kohli has 259 runs in same number of matches. Let's see if Rohit strengthens his position or Virat goes past him after today's clash.