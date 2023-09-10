trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660407
'Shaheen Afridi Who?', Indian Fans React As Shubman Gill Dominates Shaheen Afridi - Watch

In the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan, Shubman Gill's breathtaking assault against Shaheen Afridi was a spectacle to behold.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
In a high-stakes encounter between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, one batsman stood out with a stunning display of aggression and finesse – Shubman Gill. The young Indian opener played an exhilarating innings, particularly targeting the Pakistani speedster Shaheen Afridi. Gill's exceptional performance left cricket enthusiasts across the globe in awe as he dominated the formidable Afridi, showcasing his remarkable skills with the bat.


Gill's Flourishing Onslaught

Over 2.1: A Gentle Tickler

The first boundary of Gill's extraordinary onslaught came in the 2.1 over when Shaheen Afridi pitched one fuller and swinging onto the pads. Gill, with impeccable timing, just tickled it towards the fine leg boundary. The fielder had been moved wide after Rohit Sharma's aggressive stroke play in the previous over. Gill's intent was clear, and the boundary reflected his positive approach.

Over 2.2: A Wristy Flick

Continuing his assault, Gill charged forward in the very next ball (2.2) and executed a wristy flick that sent the ball sailing over mid-wicket. Shaheen Afridi had pitched it full on leg stump, but Gill's wristwork made it look effortless. Both Indian openers were displaying a fearless attitude.

Over 2.5: A Classy Drive

Gill was not done yet. In the same over, 2.5, Afridi delivered a ball that swung back towards off-stump. Gill leaned into the shot, driving it straight past mid-off, leaving the fielder with no chance. This was Gill's third boundary of the over, signaling his early dominance.

Over 4.2: A Display of Confidence

As the game progressed, Gill showcased his confidence by taking on Afridi again. In the 4.2 over, Gill took the charge, running down the pitch to a bowler known for his pace, and hoisted his drive over mid-on for another boundary. It was a fearless exhibition of his batting prowess.

Over 4.5: A Glorious Cover Drive

Gill's onslaught continued in the same over, 4.5, when Afridi went round the wicket and overpitched one on off-stump. Gill, with the full face of the bat, executed a delightful cover drive, placing the ball perfectly in the gap for another four. The crowd erupted in applause.

Over 4.6: A Slapped Boundary

The last delivery of the 4.6 over witnessed another boundary as Gill slapped a full and wide delivery to the left of the cover fielder. Gill's aggressive intent was evident as he took the attack to Shaheen Afridi, punishing anything loose.

The Impact on the Scorecard

Gill's spectacular batting display propelled India to a commanding position in the match. As per the scorecard, after 8.3 overs, India stood at 51-0. Gill, not out at 39 from 27 balls, played a pivotal role in this promising start. His ability to dominate a bowler of Afridi's caliber showcased his immense talent and fearless approach.

In the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan, Shubman Gill's breathtaking assault against Shaheen Afridi was a spectacle to behold. Gill's fearless intent, impeccable timing, and wristy shots left fans, analysts, and the cricketing world in awe. This showdown will undoubtedly be remembered as a significant chapter in the history of India-Pakistan cricket rivalries, where a young talent, Shubman Gill, outshone one of Pakistan's premier bowlers, Shaheen Afridi. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Gill to see if he can continue to dominate and lead India to glory.

