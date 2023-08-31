India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Weather Prediction: Rain May Wash Out Clash In Kandy On Saturday

There is a major threat of rain hovering over one of the biggest clashes of Asia Cup 2023 – between India and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. The southern part of Sri Lanka is expected to receive heavy rain over the next few days – a fact which was communicated to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and as a result Dambulla was offered as an alternative venue in place Kandy.

However, India’s next couple of matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – are scheduled to take place in Kandy on Saturday and Monday. According to the UK-based Met Office chance of rain during India vs Pakistan in Kandy is around 70 per cent currently. The rain is expected to come at 2:30 (half an hour before the start of the match) which may delay the toss and eventually the match.





The chance of precipitation is expected to come down to 60 per cent by 5.30 PM on Saturday. Sri Lanka’s Met Department has also predicted rain in several provinces of the country for the next few days. Kandy comes under Central Province, which is expected to receive rain on Friday and Saturday.

“Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and Galle and Matara districts,” the Department of Meteorology said in its bulletin for Wednesday to Sri Lanka news. “Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.”

India and Pakistan have faced each other in 132 ODIs over the years with India winning 55 matches and Pakistan winning 73 of those encounters. Out of these matches, only 4 matches have been complete ‘no-result’ so far.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan have already won their first match over Nepal in Group 1 – thrashing them by 238 runs on Wednesday. If their game on Saturday against India gets washed out, Pakistan will book their place in the Super 4 stage.

Rohit Sharma-led India, on the other hand, will need to beat Nepal on Monday to ensure they qualify for the Super 4 if their match against Pakistan on Saturday is washed out due to rain.