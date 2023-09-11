Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, is known for his calm demeanour on and off the cricket field. However, during the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s match in Colombo, fans got a glimpse of a different side of the usually composed captain as he lost his cool. Babar Azam has earned a reputation as one of the most level-headed cricketers in the modern era. His ability to stay calm under pressure has been a crucial factor in his success as a captain and batsman. But as the saying goes, "even the calmest waters can run deep," and during a rain break in the Asia Cup clash, Babar Azam's cool facade momentarily shattered.

First time ever i have seen this guy loosing his cool. #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/hE2emxmZqK — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 10, 2023

Babar Azam's Encounter with an Overenthusiastic Fan

As the rain subsided and players from both teams attempted to pass the time, Babar Azam took to the ground to assess the conditions. On his way back to the dressing room, the Pakistan captain was accompanied by an eager fan who was determined to get a selfie with his cricketing idol.

Babar's Uncharacteristic Outburst

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Babar Azam can be seen stopping in his tracks and sternly scolding the overzealous fan. It was a rare moment of frustration for the captain, as he emphasized that this was not the appropriate time to request a selfie. This uncharacteristic outburst surprised fans and provided a glimpse of the pressure and intensity of international cricket.

The Thrilling Encounter

The match itself was shaping up to be a thrilling encounter. India had batted for 24.1 overs and posted a formidable score of 147/2 after Babar Azam had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) had formed a potent partnership, taking the Pakistani bowlers to task, unlike their previous meeting in Pallekele.

The Rain Delay

Unfortunately, persistent rain and a waterlogged outfield disrupted the game's flow, leaving both teams anxiously awaiting updates from the officials regarding the resumption of play. It was during this frustrating rain delay that Babar Azam's encounter with a fan unfolded.

Babar Azam's momentary loss of composure during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s match was a stark departure from his usual calm and collected demeanour. While fans may be accustomed to seeing him bat with grace and lead his team with composure, this incident serves as a reminder that even the coolest heads in cricket can be pushed to their limits. As the tournament progresses, fans will be keen to see how Babar Azam and Pakistan respond to this unexpected display of emotion, both on and off the field.